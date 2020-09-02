The start of the hunt for the jaguar will be given on September 7th. In a series of internet seminars, all participants can acquire the necessary knowledge free of charge.

The wait is over, it starts on Monday. Then more than 25,000 Jaguar hunters are expected to show what they can do in the stock market game “Trader 2020”. The I-PACE will be secured by the player who made the most of the fictitious starting capital of EUR 100,000 at the close of trading on October 30th. In order to show the tail lights of the competition, besides luck, you need the right strategy, the ability to assess markets and the knowledge of how leveraged derivatives work.

How you can acquire this knowledge and what is also important will be explained by game director Anouch Wilhelms at the large introductory webinar on Thursday, September 3rd. It starts at 18 o’clock. A week later, on September 10th, Thorsten Grisse and Holger Fertig will explain the technical situation on the stock market and the prospects for the rest of the year at the ideas webinar from 7 p.m. In addition, during the eight weeks of the game (and beyond) there will be the “Markets in Focus” webinar every Monday at 9 am, where participants can find out about the prospects for the upcoming trading week.

Andreas Lipkow, the capital market expert at comdirect Bank, offers a first “market update” on Mondays from 7 p.m. Further “market updates” will follow every Wednesday at 7 pm as part of the “SG Active Trading” webinar series.







The professional accompaniment of the game participants by top-class experts is ensured. You can find out how to register at www.trader-2020.com.

The classic among leverage papers



In the beginning there was the warrant – at least when looking at the price list for derivative financial products in Germany. The first warrants were issued at the end of the 1980s. At the beginning, notes on Japanese shares were particularly popular, some of which rose by tens of thousands of percent in the course of the bull market at that time in Tokyo.

But the idea itself is much older. Forward transactions, for example on olives, already existed in ancient times. Before they went on trips, traders concluded futures contracts on spices and textiles – long before Karstadt was the first German company to issue a warrant on the New York Stock Exchange in 1925.

Nowadays the offer is much more diverse. The classics among leverage securities refer not only to a large number of individual stocks worldwide, but also to indices, currencies, precious metals and raw materials. To put it simply, option transactions work something like this: Trading partner A is contractually obliged to deliver a certain amount of goods to trading partner B on a certain date and at a predetermined price. Trading partner B must accept the goods on the due date at the agreed location at the agreed price. In the case of a warrant, the commodity is the so-called underlying, for example a share or an index.

Although the stock markets around the world are repeatedly exposed to various geopolitical and economic uncertainties, calls (warrants for rising prices of the underlying) and puts (papers for falling prices) have not lost their appeal. This can probably be explained by the fact that, in contrast to turbos or mini-futures, there is no threat of total loss in the meantime due to the lack of a knock-out threshold, despite the highly speculative nature.

A warrant makes it possible to profit disproportionately from rising or falling prices. This leverage effect results from the lower capital investment compared to the direct investment. As a result, these securities generally offer high profit opportunities. However, since the leverage effect also occurs if the underlying does not move in the desired direction, an investment in warrants can also entail high losses.

Variety of influencing factors



The current price of the underlying asset and the strike price (strike price) determine the intrinsic value of a warrant. The intrinsic value of a call is the positive difference between the price of the underlying and the strike price. In the case of a put, the intrinsic value results from the positive difference between the exercise price and the price of the underlying. If the price of the underlying rises in the event of a call, this will usually have a positive effect on the price of the warrant. With a put it is exactly the opposite.

But the prices of the warrants are also subject to other influencing factors. The most important one is volatility. As a rule, an increase in the general price fluctuations leads to an increase in value, a decrease to a decrease in value of the warrant. The remaining term also plays an important role. The longer the period until the expiry date, the higher the chance that the underlying will move in a positive direction for the warrant. With the decrease in the remaining term, the so-called fair value decreases accordingly, which is zero when the warrant expires.

Another important influencing factor is the market interest rate. If this increases, the value of a call is positively influenced, the value of a put negatively influenced.



Your click to the stock market game

You can now register online for the “Trader 2020” competition.



www.trader-2020.com



You will also find the detailed rules and regulations on this website.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE