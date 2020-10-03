Peking’s rulers have no interest in democracy and civil rights. They are clearly demonstrating this to the West in Hong Kong. The relationship between China and the European Union has been exacerbated by the unequal trade and investment situation for years.

Even in the trade war between China and the USA, European companies could get caught between the fronts. In view of such risks, the question arises for German companies whether they can even do business in such a country.

The industry’s answer to this is more than clear.