United Russia (UR) has put together a package of bills whose norms regulate the specifics of food sharing in Russia. We are talking about donating food items that are about to expire to charity. United Russia deputy Artem Metelev proposed amendments to the Tax Code, as well as to the laws “On charitable activities and volunteering”, “On the quality and safety of food products”, as well as the Code of Administrative Offences. In February, the documents were submitted to the government for approval, and Izvestia reviewed them.

According to the parliamentarian, food sharing should be exempt from VAT, and trade should limit the volume of products donated to charity to 1% of revenue for the past year. The explanatory note states that this will allow monitoring of tax-exempt funds. Moreover, the deputy is confident that such a rule cannot apply to excisable goods.

In total, eight product groups can be used for food sharing. These are fresh produce (vegetables, fruits), flour products, cereals and pasta, prepared foods, baby food, juices, water and tea and coffee. Apparently, meat and eggs are not included in this list.

Every year in Russia more than 17 million tons of food waste are generated, about 29% of which comes from trade and catering; this volume can be estimated at 480 billion rubles – 2.6% of the turnover of all retail. This is stated in the explanatory note to the amendments proposed by the deputy.

At the same time, the number of people with incomes below the subsistence level in the Russian Federation amounted to 14.8 million people, according to data for the third quarter of 2023, the parliamentarian specified. A third of the family budget of low-income families is spent on food.

The amendments also provide for penalties for those companies that, for example, provide the population with expired products. Sanctions for such a step for legal entities will amount to up to 300 thousand rubles.

