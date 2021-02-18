The American economy could lose over a trillion dollars in ten years if the White House continues its trade war with China. This is stated in the report of the Chamber of Commerce, writes CNBC.

A 25 percent increase in duty on Chinese goods could cost the US $ 190 billion a year. Reducing direct investment in China will cost $ 500 billion in lost US GDP, the report said. American investors will lose $ 25 billion annually.

Experts are confident that the withdrawal of American enterprises from the Chinese market will have more serious consequences for the US global leadership in the long term. American businesses could lose their global competitiveness.

The trade war between the United States and China began in late 2017, when Washington imposed increased import duties on a number of Chinese goods. In early 2020, the parties signed an agreement on the “first phase” of the ceasefire, but its full implementation was prevented by the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, US President Joe Biden pledged not to get involved in trade wars with China, as his predecessor Donald Trump did, and instead compete with the world’s second largest economy under international rules.

All in all, the trade wars have cost the world economy $ 10 trillion. It is by this amount that global GDP will decrease by 2025 due to a decrease in imports, analysts from the Boston Consulting Group, together with the investment bank HSBC, calculated earlier.