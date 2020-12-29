Trade War The Trump administration tightened restrictions on investing in Chinese companies in the United States

Americans ’investments in, for example, index funds affiliated with companies deemed to be militarily dangerous are on the ban list.

The United States president Donald Trumpin the administration enacted restrictive provisions for American investors that restrict investment in Chinese companies that the administration considers to be militarily controlled.

The U.S. Treasury Department has recommended lighter restrictions, but the State Department and the Department of Defense have stuck behind tougher restrictions, a Reuters source said.

Treasury issued guidance that the November presidential investment ban also applies to equity ETFs and index funds and subsidiaries that are 50 percent or more owned or controlled by the Chinese military according to the government list.

The matter became clear on the Treasury Department’s website after Reuters and many other news agencies had reported that there was disagreement over the policies within the Trump administration.

China’s the foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it believes the economy and trade should not be politicized or tied into national security.

It also recalled that politicization and reliance on national security in trade is contrary to the principles of international trade, the defense of which the United States has always valued.

So far, there are 35 Chinese companies on the U.S. investment ban list.