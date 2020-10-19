A.hen Donald Trump campaigned in 2016, he presented himself as a die-hard businessman with a knack for deals. Unsurprisingly, his four-year tenure focused on the trade war with China. This war was aimed at reaching a deal with China and thereby reducing the US trade deficit with China.

In 2018, when Trump started the trade war with a first round of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, the US president bristled with certainty of victory. “Trade wars are good and easy to win,” he wrote on Twitter. When Washington and Beijing signed a tentative deal two years later, Trump showered himself with praise for claiming that it was the biggest deal ever to see the light of day.

But in the spring of 2020, just shortly after the preliminary deal was signed, US-Chinese relations escalated. Against the backdrop of the corona pandemic, Washington and Beijing began to blame each other for the outbreak of the disaster. They expelled journalists and diplomats from the country. The painstakingly negotiated deal suffered from this escalation.

Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2017 – at that time the mood was still friendly Source: REUTERS

That summer, Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade advisor, put it on the record that the deal was over. It is true that the president’s whisperer, who is considered a tough protectionist, withdrew the statement shortly afterwards. But it is likely that he was simply telling the inconvenient truth. Trump probably screwed up his deal with China. Now, just a few weeks before the next election, his problem is: he can’t change it. He’s running out of time.

It is very similar to an American lobby group. The American Bondholders Foundation (ABF), a Tennessee-based foundation, has high hopes for Trump. She wants money from China – not just a small amount, but an astronomical sum. To do this, she needs Trump’s help. But you are running out of time too.

Joe Biden call them the “Peking Biden”

The ABF was founded in 2001 and has seen several presidents come and go, says Jonna Bianco, the foundation’s president, on the phone: “But no president was as receptive to our concerns as President Trump.” Bianco comes from the southern state of Tennessee, once founded the foundation, speaks highly of Trump. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, calls them Beijing Biden, “Peking-Biden”. With this creation of words, the Trump team tries to portray Biden as being controlled by Beijing. There is no evidence to support this claim.

The reason for the request by the ABF goes way back in history. At the beginning of the 20th century, when an emperor was still enthroned in Beijing, China began to sell government bonds to raise money for infrastructure projects. Beijing continued this practice after 1912, the year the republic was established.

At that time, China was considered an emerging market. The government bonds were therefore in demand worldwide. They found private buyers in the USA, but also in many European countries. But the catastrophe for investors began in the 1930s: China defaulted on payments. The bonds failed. China has not paid them back to this day.

When Bianco founded the ABF, she didn’t know how many Americans had been left with their historic Chinese bonds. But gradually more and more people got in touch with her. Today, says Bianco, the ABF represents more than 20,000 American believers. All bonds are forensically checked. No fakes, just originals.

“The tyrant China does not want to pay its debts,” says Bianco. However, this is also about particularly high debts. They total $ 2 trillion, according to the ABF. China doesn’t want to know anything about it. The People’s Republic does not recognize the debt. “Beijing just doesn’t follow the rules,” says Bianco.

When Trump was elected, a dream finally seemed to come true for the ABF. The Republican is known for failing to leverage any leverage on China. Indeed, Trump showed an interest in the ABF’s arguments. She met the President in person in 2018, says Bianco, and spent two hours talking to him intensively. A photo of the meeting shows Bianco next to Trump. The President wears a white polo shirt and a red baseball cap with the words “USA” on it. He puts his thumb in the air. “We get tremendous support from President Trump,” says Bianco.

With a trillion dollars in chalk

The lobbyist has an idea. China holds more than $ 1 trillion in US Treasuries. In other words, Washington is on the brink of over a trillion dollars in Beijing. Bianco thinks Washington and Beijing should swap their debts.

In short: Washington should cancel Beijing’s historic debts – and in return, Beijing should cancel its own debts. That would be a good deal for the US. According to Bianco, Trump supports the idea.

There is even a parliamentary consensus in the US aimed at reclaiming the debt. The two houses of Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives, released a joint resolution this year demanding that the president do everything in his power to obtain repayment of the debt. However, the decision only expresses the position of the Congress. It has no legally binding effect. It is therefore up to Trump whether he takes up the issue.

But Trump – and with it the ABF – is running out of time. Joe Biden is also considered critical of Beijing. The Democrat has announced that he will negotiate hard with China on trade issues. But the fact that he will be interested in debts that are more than 100 years old can be ruled out.

Anyone who asks Jonna Bianco how things will continue in the event of Joe Biden’s election victory with the ABF’s concern will only receive incomprehension. “It is completely out of the question that Biden will be elected,” she says. A more realistic answer can only be obtained by referring to the Democrats’ polls and asking Bianco to assume that Biden will win the election for just a moment. “That,” she says, “would significantly reduce our chances of success.”