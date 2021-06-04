US President Joe Biden is tightening the crackdown on Chinese companies with alleged links to the Chinese military. Biden signed an order Thursday banning Americans from trading in the securities of an initial 59 Chinese companies from August 2.

The measure builds on an order made by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump in November, as a result of which more than 40 companies with alleged military connections were blacklisted. Biden’s order now also affects companies accused by the US of using surveillance technology to contribute to human rights violations.

Protect security interests and democratic values

The White House said the ruling “allows the United States to selectively and to a certain extent prohibit US investments in Chinese companies that undermine the security or democratic values ​​of the United States and our allies.”

The measure is “in line with the commitment of the Biden government to protect the central national security interests of the United States and the democratic values”. The list will be updated as necessary. The Ministry of Finance is responsible, no longer – as was the case with Trump’s regulation – the Ministry of Defense.

Many of the companies now listed were already affected by the earlier ruling, including, for example, the network equipment and smartphone provider Huawei or China’s third-largest state-owned oil company CNOOC. Trump’s decision had turned out to be vulnerable. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi had obtained before a court in Washington, to be removed from the blacklist. Xiaomi is also not on the new list.

The Republican Trump had exacerbated a trade conflict with China. His government also took action against various Chinese companies. After taking office in January, Democrat Biden announced a review of China’s policy.