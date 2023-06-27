The road to semiconductors is paved with conflict. This is why Taiwan is essential for the West which wants to become increasingly independent from China

The real war with China has begun with Donald Trump, an event unprecedented in power and intensity in American history and that Joe Biden left intact maintaining the same conditions.

A trade conflict turned virulent in 2018 when The Donald, to make domestic production more convenient, the USA has imposed tariffs on 350 billion dollars of goods and services from China, equal to 17% of American importsprompting the People’s Republic of China to react with as many tariffs on US goods for 100 billion dollars, equal to 9% of US exports. A strategy that has shifted the western strategic axis and conditioned the choices of many countries that ended up more strongly under the influence of the Trump-like USA.

The conflict ended with a parenthesis in 2020. Trump had previously also signed a legislative provision in support of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a thorn in China’s side. Hence various conspiracy theories about Covid, as a clumsy operation by some Chinese apparatuses to weaken Trump’s dominance over the West.

