Just like last year, the trade union movement and employers in childcare are diametrically opposed to each other in collective bargaining. The sky-high inflation is the main culprit, as a result of which talks about extra wages have now stalled, according to a tour of the parties. So the action threat is back again.
Edwin van der Aa
Latest update:
23-11-22, 20:52
