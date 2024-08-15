Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2024 – 22:14

Amid pressure from the pro-Bolsonaro opposition for the approval of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) and the idea of ​​filing an impeachment request for Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on September 9, the main Brazilian trade unions released a joint statement in defense of the judge. The Moraes frying operation intensified after the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper published a report stating that the minister had used reports to support his own decisions against allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the investigation into fake news and digital militias.

In the note, signed by the presidents of CUT, Força Sindical, UGT and CTB, Sérgio Nobre, Miguel Torres, Ricardo Patah and Adilson Araújo, in order, the unions state that the current movements against Moraes aim to attack and weaken democracy. It also says that they are reactions from sectors that are unhappy with the role played by the magistrate in safeguarding the constitutional order and the well-being of the country.

“We warn society that the current movements aimed at attacking and weakening Democracy, using the destabilization of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes as a method, are reactions from sectors that are unhappy with his important role in safeguarding the constitutional order and the well-being of the country,” says the note.

“The harmful attacks that the minister has been suffering, mainly due to his role in combating so-called fake news produced on a large scale by digital militias, are clear demonstrations that Brazilian society needs to remain vigilant against attacks that aim to shake the pillars of Democracy, in the deliberate confusion between opinion and lie and between fact and version”, continues the note from the union centers.

“The trade unions, therefore, condemn hasty judgments, appeals and reaffirm their position of principle that the STF and the entire Brazilian Judiciary must act in defense of the Constitution and the Democratic Rule of Law, so that moments of turbulence in the country are overcome through the Democratic path”, concludes the document.