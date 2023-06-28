Trade unions and employers reached an agreement on Tuesday evening on a new collective labor agreement for employees in the care for the disabled. From September, about 200,000 employees will earn more in phases, up to a wage increase of 10 percent in 2024. Those who earn the least will benefit by up to 15 percent, reports including the FNV.

In addition to the FNV, the unions CNV and NU1 and the Vereniging Gehandicaptenzorg Nederland (VGN) were involved in the negotiations. They agreed that the wage increase will exceed the 3.2 percent increase in the current collective labor agreement. In addition, both the travel allowance and the irregular hours allowance will be increased and a protocol will be introduced for transgressive behaviour.

Another point in the agreement is that permanent employees are given priority when it comes to scheduling. Until now, self-employed persons had the first choice when choosing services. This caused the workload for people in permanent employment to increase further, because they were left with the heavier shifts. Similar agreements were made last week in the collective agreement for employees in home care and nursing and care homes.

According to Saida Youssef, director of FNV Zorg & Welzijn, the negotiations were “a road full of bumps”. She speaks on the website of the union of “a set of additional agreements that we can be satisfied with”. Earlier, the collective labor agreement negotiations broke down and the healthcare workers took action. New actions were planned for the near future, which have now been suspended. The agreement will be presented to the union members in the coming weeks.