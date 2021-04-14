The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) has proposed slowing the increase in the retirement age to three months in one calendar year. About it reported on the FNPR website.

The organization also calls for indexing pensions for working pensioners and raising the minimum wage (minimum wage) to 41 thousand rubles. “It is to him that one should strive not only in order to reduce poverty, but also to ensure economic growth,” said the head of the FNPR Mikhail Shmakov. He also offered to pay salaries to all public sector employees from the federal level.

Earlier it was reported that the “Fair Russia” party is going to submit to the State Duma a bill on the abolition of the 2018 pension reform and return the previous retirement age: 55 years for women and 60 years for men.

In 2018, a law was passed, according to which the retirement age was increased by five years: from 60 to 65 years for men, from 55 to 60 years for women. The gradual increase in the retirement age began in 2019. The transition period will last until 2028.