The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) proposes to abolish the funded component in the state pension insurance system.

As they say on website organizations, the corresponding appeal was sent to the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. The FNPR reminded that the parameter of the period of the expected pension payment was removed from the pension insurance system, but the funded component was left.

The document emphasizes that the current procedure for calculating the age of survival for the funded part leads to a constant increase in this indicator. For example, in 2015 the age of survival for a funded pension is set at 228 months (19 years). With an annual increase in the term by 2021, this figure will increase to 22 years.

This, according to the federation, “discredits the very idea of ​​a funded pension, as it reduces the amount of pension coverage for the insured.”