Trade Unions | Päivi Niemi-Laine is resigning from the management of JHL

JHL’s board met on Thursday evening.

JHL’s board met on Thursday evening to discuss the union’s situation. JHL told that he will start on Wednesday “a report on possible separation from SAK”. The reason for the solution is that the union could not get its representative to the negotiations starting on Friday about the new labor market model.

At the meeting of SAK’s board, SAK’s chairman was appointed for the negotiations Jarkko Eloranta as well as representatives of the Finnish Confederation of Industry, the Service Sector Union, the Automotive and Transport Union (AKT) and the Construction Union.

“We should have been named because we are the only public sector trade union in SAK,” Niemi-Laine explained to Helsingin Sanomat.

Discussions on the labor market model will begin on Friday under the leadership of employers’ organizations.

JHL is SAK’s third largest member association. Many of its members work, for example, in welfare areas and municipalities, for example in the social and health sector, in cleaning and property maintenance, but also, for example, as subway and tram drivers.

