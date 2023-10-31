The support of trade unions continues to decline. In March this year, more than 1.4 million people were members of an employee organization, 63,000 fewer than in 2021. This is evident from figures published on Tuesday by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). In 2012, the unions together had more than 1.8 million members.

It is a major concern for the two largest unions, FNV and CNV. While more and more members retire and deregister, or die, the number of workers is growing less rapidly. This means that unions run the risk of being taken less seriously during collective labor agreement negotiations with employers. The employee organizations submit a wage demand to employers on behalf of their supporters, after which the members can vote once both parties have reached an agreement.

Yet the FNV union is cautiously optimistic. Although the number of members decreased by about 39,000 to 877,000 over two years, a turnaround took place last year. The membership base has been increasing again since the autumn of 2022. Compared to 3,000 to 4,000 deregistrations every month, mainly due to an aging population, there are approximately 5,000 to 6,000 new registrations. The net increase is around 1,500 members per month. According to a spokesperson, almost half of these are young people and a growing share of the new members are women. FNV cannot say whether the increase also took place in specific sectors.

Strike actions

The increase is related to the actions that FNV (co-) organized around collective labor agreements in various sectors. Sometimes this involved smaller actions on the work floor, in some cases the disagreement at the negotiating table resulted in a temporary work stoppage or strike. For example, garbage collectors in major cities did not collect waste at the beginning of the year, and a strike by distribution employees led to empty shelves in Albert Heijn branches throughout the country. In strike actions of such magnitude, people must register as members to be eligible for compensation from the union’s strike fund. This compensation amounts to approximately 70 to 100 euros per discontinued working day.

CNV also saw an increase in new members. “This is certainly related to the visibility surrounding negotiations and strikes,” says a spokesperson. At the same time, the outflow of seniors at the union, unlike at FNV, is still greater than the influx. In March, the support base still consisted of 210,000 members, compared to 225,000 two years ago.

The question is whether the unions will be able to retain the growth of younger members when wage negotiations return to calmer waters. In recent years, CNV and FNV started several recruitment campaigns specifically aimed at young people, but this had no effect on the share of the young group in the total support base of the organizations. While in 2017 29.5 percent of trade union members were under the age of 45, in 2023 that percentage was 26.

Too expensive

Many young people lack interest in trade union membership, as was also evident from the National Working Conditions Survey by CBS and TNO last year. More than sixty percent indicated that they had never seriously considered becoming a member, compared to 54 percent of all working non-members. 12 percent of non-members also felt that unions no longer have any influence on their employment conditions. One in twelve people thought membership was too expensive.