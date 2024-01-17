Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Trade Unions | JHL's representative board canceled the separation from SAK

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
A bitter dispute broke out between SAK and JHL in November.

Public and the Association of Welfare Industries (JHL) remains a member of SAK. JHL's representative board decided in its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday that the union will not start to investigate the separation from the central organization SAK.

A bitter dispute broke out between SAK and JHL in November, when SAK's board did not include JHL in discussing the new labor market model.

At that time, employers had asked SAK to nominate one representative from a maximum of five different SAK member organizations to the discussions on the new labor market model. JHL could not join the group.

After that, JHL announced that it would negotiate the matter independently and start an investigation into the separation from SAK. A couple of days later, the chairman of JHL Päivi Niemi-Laine announced that he would resign from his position and take over as the union's director of social relations.

JHL's The representative council considered at its Wednesday meeting that the situation has changed so much since November that there is no longer a need for a resignation statement.

“JHL has got its own representative involved in the discussions about the labor market and wage model. The union's views in the central organization's target documents related to the development of the labor market system have also been taken into account better than before,” JHL writes in its press release.

With approximately 165,000 members, JHL is SAK's largest member union. Wage earners in the public sector have been worried that the wage model, which is based on the solutions of the export sectors, will push public sector employees into an eternal wage pit.

