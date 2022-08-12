UPDATEThe Dutch Railways cannot comply with the ultimatum that the railway unions have laid down in an ongoing collective labor agreement, but still want to sit down. This is stated in a letter to the unions. They said they were ready to negotiate. As a result, actions on the railways have become inevitable.

Last week, FNV Spoor, CNV Vakmensen and the VVMC issued an ultimatum in the conflict with the NS. All demands of the railway unions had to be fully met by 4 p.m. today at the latest. Otherwise, there would be collective actions, including work stoppages and strikes, which could potentially also affect services to travelers.

The ultimatum has now expired. The top of NS has just received a letter stating: ‘We have to conclude that you are not meeting our requirements. Unfortunately, we regret to conclude that we are still out of negotiations and that actions will be lawful.”

Threat

The term ‘lawful’ is a response to a threat in an NS letter. It states that the announced actions would be ‘unlawful’ and ‘premature’. This may mean that the carrier will go to the preliminary relief judge to have rail actions banned, if the unions no longer want to come to the table at all. See also SPD approves coalition agreement with greens and German liberals

The carrier is in a difficult financial situation and points out to the unions that their demands lead to a wage increase of no less than 20 percent. The unions have set a much higher wage requirement than foreseen in two proposals that the carrier has put on the table for the time being. Moreover, the demands of the trade unions differ and are not always feasible, even in implementation, according to the NS.

The letter from the carrier further reads: ‘We understand the concerns of our colleagues very well about, among other things, the tight labor market, financial situation and work-life balance. We would therefore like to reflect the appreciation for our colleagues in an uncertain time for everyone in the new collective labor agreement.’ And: ‘At the moment we still see sufficient starting points for continuing the collective labor agreement consultations and making improved and amended agreements in various areas’.

Very harmful consequences

NS points out that any actions could have very harmful consequences, not only for NS, but also for a large number of third parties, including passengers. “A large number of (vulnerable) travelers also depend on train traffic for their daily transport.” It would also have ‘severe consequences’ if a number of critical traffic arteries were shut down, it says.

The unions emphasize that as far as they are concerned, the safety of all those present at the stations is of course of great importance. The agreements made during safety consultations will be complied with during actions. The unions will soon discuss the timing and scope of the rail actions.

Traveler Friendly Promotions

Travelers association Rover hopes for traveler-friendly promotions in trains. “Staking is of course their right, but this is an essential sector that many travelers use. We hope they get out before it comes to that,” said Freek Bos, chairman of Rover. See also Baerbock: Green foreign minister succeeds in diplomatic coup

Bos calls on the unions to take more creative actions than strikes. “Let travelers travel for free or hand out free coffee. There are plenty of options to let travelers know that you want more from the NS, without having to miss their transport.”

