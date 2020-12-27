Male workers in particular sympathize with right-wing parties. The unions ignore the issue.

The California urban sociologist Mike Davis drew attention to a political shift in the United States as early as 2004. When John Kerry lost to George W. Bush, he demonstrated this with the example of West Virginia. In the Appalachian Mountains, which separate the liberal east coast from the conservative “Bible Belt”, lies the center of the once important coal mining industry – in Europe comparable to the Ruhr area, Belgian Wallonia, Upper Silesia or South Wales.

West Virginia, Mike Davis analyzed, had long been the domain of the Democrats in the United States, but suddenly the Republicans won by over 10 percent. The hype surrounding Barack Obama temporarily masked the trend, but when Trump was elected in 2016, the old industrial states voted to the right again. Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, has only been able to stop that in spite of his victory four years later.

Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan have also benefited little from the boom in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. This is where the rednecks live, especially in the conservative south, as they are despised by the intellectual elite of the coastal regions. US gender researcher Michael Kimmel calls them “angry white men”.

Ousted from “their” world by the change to a service economy, they hold feminists, homosexuals, politicians and judges responsible for the loss of privileges. The patriarchal dividends have been used up, the workers driven out of the paradise of decades past.

Donald Trump, although by no means outclassed himself, hit the tune of this milieu. The most loyal supporters of the elected president were and are white men with traditional role patterns. They ignore academic gender debates, but still feel discriminated: through quotas and “affirmative action”, through state or company programs that aim to give women and blacks better professional opportunities.

“Need for a man”

The Berlin Institute for Population and Development speaks of the “need for a man”, international research of the “double loser”, of the double loser who can neither find a secure job nor a steady partner.

Arlie Russell Hochschild, a sociologist from Berkeley, presents the results of field studies from the small town of Lake Charles, Louisiana, in her study “Strangers in Your Own Country”. New Orleans was flooded after the hurricane “Katrina”, the petrochemical industry on the Gulf of Mexico pollutes the environment like nowhere else in North America – yet most of those surveyed deny climate change. Similar mentalities can be observed in a weakened form in the Federal Republic of Germany.

In Lusatia, which is characterized by lignite mining, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has long been a people’s party. Almost half of the workers voted for them in the state elections in Brandenburg, in Thuringia it was almost 40 percent.

But the western and saturated Baden-Württemberg, in which there will be elections in the coming year, is a stronghold of right-wing populists – not least thanks to the skilled workers with trade union affiliation who are employed in the auto industry or its suppliers.

Image of the queue

Klaus Dörre, sociologist at the University of Jena, describes the phenomenon in a recently published book with the image of the “waiting queue”: Those affected wait at the foot of the Mountain of Justice, but they can no longer move forward. There are always new reasons for stagnation such as globalization or the euro crisis, and during this time others are supposed to pass by.

In the often rural place of residence of those affected by resentment, the social infrastructure is crumbling, reinforced by the current corona restrictions: Shops are closing, the bus only runs twice a day, the last bar closes. “You have to save everywhere, but the immigrants supposedly get everything,” says Dörre, describing the current pattern of interpretation. A “mechanism that compensates for offenses by devaluing others” works.

The sociologist diagnoses the “longing for a golden age”, when workers were still respected and had opportunities for social advancement. He describes their creeping rapprochement with right-wing populism, which has now also become established in parliament. The line of development extends from the frustration of East Germans in the post-reunification period, to growing globalization and precariousness in the noughties, to the social consequences of the financial crisis and resentment towards refugees after 2015.

The right-wing trend among workers is alarming for the DGB and its unions. The fact that especially male members are by no means immune to the slogans of the regulars’ table is observed internally with concern, but there is largely no public positioning. The subject is dangerously brushed under the carpet in order not to enhance it. Dörre puts his finger in an open wound with his clear text-speaking research volume – especially with regard to the upcoming state elections and the election to the Bundestag in autumn 2021.

The majority of industrial workers still vote democratically, “in EU Europe even predominantly on the left”. However, significant parts of the workforce felt that the parties that traditionally represented them had “let down”. The sympathy for right ideas grows. A “demobilized” society forms the “breeding ground that the radical right uses to redefine socio-economic and cultural tensions”.