Novara – First he ran away, driving away with his truck from the square of the Lidl warehouse in Biandrate, then he would have phoned his confirmation godfather, a police superintendent: “A mess happened”. It would have been the policeman who advised Alessio Spaziano, 26, now in prison in Novara on charges of road murder, resistance and failure to help, to go back and turn himself in “to avoid worse troubles”.

Alessio Spaziano, 26, is the truck driver from Caserta who hit and killed the trade unionist Adil Belakhdim yesterday morning during a garrison in Biandrate, in the Novara area. Spaziano lives in Baia and Latina, in the Alto-Casertano area, with his wife and two young children of two and a half and a year. After leaving the scene of the accident, the young man called 112 when he arrived at the Novara Ovest tollbooth and constituted himself to the carabinieri. His position is being examined by the magistrates coordinated by the prosecutor on duty Paolo Verri. As Lidl Italia pointed out yesterday in a note, he is not an employee of the supermarket chain, but an external supplier. He works for a company in Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) that deals with frozen foods and every week makes deliveries to the North and then returns home on the weekend. He will be heard by the magistrates during the hearing to validate the arrest, which should probably take place on Monday.

The dynamics of the accident

Carabinieri and police headquarters will now have the task of reconstructing in detail the dynamics of the incident that took place shortly after 7 on Friday morning in front of the gates of the Lidl warehouse in Biandrate, a logistics hub on the outskirts of Novara, where the Si Cobas union had organized a protest garrison. Among the demonstrators there was also Adil Belakhdim, husband and father of two children, Novara coordinator of the union. The truck driver was inside the yard, he had just unloaded the goods: impatient from waiting, he would have moved towards the exit, accelerating several times. It was at that moment that a group of demonstrators approached the truck and ordered him to stop. Faced with the moment of tension, a Digos policeman also intervened, showing his card and imposing a halt on the truck driver. However, he tried to gain the exit, overwhelming Belakhdim and injuring two other people present. A few minutes later, when he arrived at the Novara Ovest tollbooth, he stopped on the A4 motorway. And he decided to turn himself in. “A mess has happened, something must have happened – he told the 112 operator – I’m here”.