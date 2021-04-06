For the first time, a Spaniard will occupy a position on the Supervisory Board of the Volkswagen Group. Since April 1, the trade unionist Matías Carnero sits on the highest governing body of the world’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, after being nominated by the German union IG Metall. Carnero will reconcile his new position with those of President of the Company Committee and Secretary General of UGT in Seat.

The Supervisory Board is the control body of Volkswagen’s management, which approves the most relevant strategic decisions of the company, as well as the appointment of the members of the Management Committee. Seven of its ten representatives are company employees chosen by the workers themselves and the other three are union representatives, chosen in elections by the employees. Matías Carnero will occupy one of these three positions and will be the only international representative of the employees. Not even the Spaniards Francisco Javier García Sanz, who became world vice president of Purchasing and a member of the executive committee, and José Ignacio López Arriortúa, Superlópez, also former head of Purchasing, came to hold such responsibilities.

“This appointment is a recognition of Seat employees and all the men and women who work in the automotive industry in Spain,” said Carnero, according to a statement distributed by Seat, in which he also thanked his confidence in IG Metall. According to Carnero, “being part of the Supervisory Board gives us the opportunity to participate in the body in which the most relevant strategic decisions of the Volkswagen Group are made.” This is at a time when the Martorell factory opts for the production of small electric vehicles for all Volkswagen Group brands from 2025. “From this position, I will continue to defend all Seat and Group workers and the company », Stressed Carnero.

For his part, the president of Seat, Wayne griffiths, has congratulated Matías Carnero and stressed that “he is an experienced person, with a great leadership capacity and with a firm commitment to the company. I am convinced that he will be able to bring new ideas to the Group’s Supervisory Board and that he will perfectly represent the voice of the employees, as well as the company and the Seat and Cupra brands ”. On your side, Xavier Ros, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Organization at Seat, explained that “Matías Carnero’s professional career as Chairman of the Company Committee supports him for this appointment in the Volkswagen Group.”

Carnero joined Seat in 1987 as an assembly worker at the Zona Franca facilities in Barcelona and, a year later, he was elected union delegate. In 1999, he was elected chairman of the Seat Martorell Works Council and in 2003, General Secretary and UGT spokesperson at Seat SA. Since 2003 he has also been a member of the Presidium of the Volkswagen Group’s European and global Works Council. In addition, in 2016 he was appointed president of UGT Catalonia and in 2019, president of the Inter-Center Committee of Seat SA