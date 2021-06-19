He immediately phoned his confirmation godfather, a police superintendent, Alessio Spasiano, the 26-year-old truck driver from Caserta who ran over and killed the trade unionist Adil Belakhdim, 37, yesterday during a garrison in Biandrate, in the province of Caserta.

The call took place immediately after the tragedy: the young man told his friend what had happened and the agent invited him not to flee but to “go back”, to the place of the tragedy, “because otherwise you will be in worse trouble” . The worker – employed in a company in Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) specializing in frozen foods – then turned himself in to the carabinieri.

Now he is under arrest. The man made deliveries in Northern Italy and then returned home at the weekend. This was also the case yesterday: he had unloaded the goods at Lidl, where a demonstration was underway in which the workers had organized a checkpoint, and in the following hours he would reach his family.

The man’s Facebook profile has been targeted by some users, who have posted offensive or very harsh posts and comments. “You have left your children and Adil’s without a father” or “you will rot in jail,” someone wrote.

And then again: “I know why you accelerated, but you have to pay. Too bad your children will pay with you. ”Regarding the tragic accident, Prime Minister Mario Draghi also expressed words of condolence:“ I am very saddened by the death of Adil Belakhdim. It is necessary that we immediately shed light on what happened ”.