A precarious situation at the FNV, where members of the union are striking against the FNV itself. And precisely in the week in which the shelves at Albert Heijn are becoming increasingly emptier due to ongoing strikes at distribution centers. The FNV in particular should set a good example, says strike leader Judith Westhoek.
Jurriaan Nolles
Latest update:
5:07 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Trade #union #FNV #strike #arrange #internally #worth #dime
Leave a Reply