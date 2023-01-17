Trade unions FNV and CNV have Tuesday summoned the government to enforce more financial compensation for healthcare workers who have become incapacitated for work due to lung covid. Over the past two and a half years, the unions have been in extensive talks with the cabinet about a compensation scheme, but they have not reached an agreement. They demand a one-off compensation of 22,839 euros; the standard compensation amount for occupational diseases. If that compensation is not awarded, summary proceedings will follow.

According to the unions, many healthcare workers with lung covid are in “acute financial distress”, in particular because their persistent symptoms prevent them from working or much less work. This is in line with the results of a study by NRC from the end of last year, which showed that 1 in 4 people with lung covid had lost their job, that almost half are at home and the rest work much less. The specific nature of these proportions among healthcare personnel has not been investigated. According to the unions, about 1000 healthcare workers have lost their jobs due to lung covid.

Working unprotected

The government currently reimburses the healthcare costs for lung covid patients for a year. According to the unions, that is not enough, given the damage that healthcare workers have suffered because they are less fit for work. The investigation of NRC showed that 70 percent of lung covid patients use the allowance, of whom 40 percent say they will not be better in time. “Because the costs for their rehabilitation process are often only temporarily reimbursed, they stop doing so and there is even less prospect of recovery,” according to the unions.

According to FNV Vice-President Kitty de Jong, the government bears responsibility because healthcare personnel had to continue working during the pandemic, even when there was insufficient protective equipment. The state should have been sufficiently prepared for a crisis such as covid-19, according to De Jong.