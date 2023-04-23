ROOSENDAAL – FNV Spoor sent an email to the NS management on Sunday following several violent incidents, including an assault on an NS employee at Roosendaal station. “We are waiting for even more serious incidents. It can’t be like that anymore. The limit has been reached with our supporters’, writes trade union leader Henri Janssen.

‘I don’t know how your weekend went, but during my weekend the phone was ringing red’, Janssen writes in an email to the NS management. ‘The NS employees who are active in the line of fire are talking about the water.’

The union manager refers to three incidents involving NS employees last Friday. One of those incidents took place in Roosendaal on Friday evening. In addition, a 28-year-old man assaulted an NS employee at the station. The suspect kicked the employee in the crotch and spat at him.

'As many as four NS colleagues had to dive on top of the passenger to keep him under control.' During the arrest, the man kicked the legs of one of the police officers several times. Shortly afterwards, he saw the opportunity to headbutt the police officer, injuring the officer.

‘I expect to continue’

Janssen expects the NS management to ‘keep going’ after the various violent incidents. ‘Both as an employer itself and towards the various governments and politicians. But also towards the staff.’ According to him, it is important that the management makes itself heard and seen.

Janssen also ends the email: ‘Wherever we can play a role in this, FNV Spoor naturally takes it upon us.’

Assault Thalys and fake weapon Schiphol

Janssen mentions two other incidents. One of these took place on Friday afternoon at the central station in Rotterdam. A Belgian train manager on the Thalys would have been punched in the face after he asked a fare driver to get off.

'Later on Friday evening, an incident with the fake weapon took place at the station in Schiphol. The doors had to remain closed.' Which, according to the union manager, creates a threatening feeling among the train staff.