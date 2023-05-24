The trade turnover between Russia and China may reach $200 billion by the end of 2023. This was announced on Tuesday, May 23, by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Russian-Chinese business forum.

“I am sure that this year we will fulfill the task set by the heads of our states, to bring mutual trade to $200 billion,” he said.

According to him, Russia focuses on dynamically developing markets, among which China occupies an important place.

In addition, the prime minister said that in the first quarter of this year, the trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to $52 billion.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Beijing. The Russian Prime Minister will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will also hold talks with State Council Premier Li Qiang. As a result, bilateral agreements will be signed.

On the same day, Mishustin said that deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing would have a beneficial effect on the economic development of both sides.

He stressed that such events contribute to the development of interstate relations, providing a platform for discussion and making contacts in a whole range of areas at different levels.

The head of the Russian delegation assured that Moscow is open to industrial and technological cooperation with Beijing, and also welcomes joint work on the implementation of major initiatives, including in the field of renewable energy sources. For maximum productivity, the Russian Federation considers it important to ensure mutual access to advanced technologies, as well as to harmonize national standards and technical requirements.

Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told Izvestia that Russia and China are “in a constant process” of discussing the creation of joint ventures in the Russian Federation. He did not specify what specific industries he was talking about, noting that “in different”.

Mishustin stressed that deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing would have a beneficial effect on the economic development of both countries. He clarified that the Russian side welcomes partners from friendly states to launch promising, long-term projects in many sectors of the economy in Russia.

On May 23, a Russian-Chinese business forum started in Shanghai, in which Mishustin, as well as heads of leading companies in Russia and China, take part.

The fact that Mishustin will visit China became known as early as May 19. It was reported that during his visit, topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere will be discussed. Particular attention is planned to be paid to interaction in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, and agriculture.