Trade Tokmanni’s sales increased to a billion

According to the CEO, the company has succeeded in expanding its store network and customer base.

Retail chain Tokmanni clearly increased its sales last year. Full-year net sales increased by 13.6 percent to EUR 1.07 billion. For the first time, turnover exceeded one billion euros. In October – December, sales increased by 14.6 per cent from the previous year.

The comparable operating profit for the full year was EUR 100.2 million, compared to EUR 70.4 million in the previous year. The company’s profitability improved: operating profit was 9.3 percent of net sales, compared to 7.5 percent a year earlier.

Managing director Mika Rautiainen According to Tokmanni, the store network and customer base have expanded significantly in recent years. The chain now has about 200 stores throughout Finland.

According to Rautiainen, the company managed to respond to the changes in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Tokmanni sold a lot of garden and garden furniture, sports, wellness and hobby products, home decoration products and detergents.

Government proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share be paid. The company paid a dividend of EUR 0.62 for the previous year.

Tokmanni forecasts a slight increase in net sales this year. The Group’s comparable operating profit is expected to be at the previous year’s level.

At 10.55, Tokmanni’s share was up more than 4 percent.