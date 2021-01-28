Their stores represented the first El Dorado in the Paris region for organic consumption. But, in recent months, the cooperative spirit of the New Robinson Crusoes seems to have faltered. “Management plays communication to highlight our image as a cooperative. But everything has deteriorated ”, regrets Boris Volle, CGT secretary of the CSE of stores. Ignoring the cooperative’s egalitarian ideal, management first tried to reduce the profit-sharing bonus a few years ago. “At each benefit year ­ beneficiary, half of the results go to the cooperative’s reserves for economic security, and the other half is shared equally among all employees, in proportion to the hours. But the president absolutely wanted to add performance criteria to this operation ”, explains the trade unionist.

Authoritarian management

“A first Rubicon” crossed, which opened the door to all kinds of abuses, he says. Drastic staff reduction (50 positions cut in two years), lowered working conditions and wage freeze, grievances abound for employees. “We are told that all this is linked to our profits, but it is completely counterproductive: it demoralizes colleagues, degrades working conditions and hinders reception and advice to customers. They only import the values ​​of mass distribution ”, adds Boris Volle.

But that’s not all. Far from the ideal of the social and solidarity economy maintained by this network of 20 stores, it is rather an increasingly authoritarian management with which the teams are confronted. A store manager paid the price. While he is uneasy in 2019 and no other employee is present to take over, he is forced to lower the store curtain, but takes the trouble to quickly ask for a reinforcement. What his management responded to him … with a layoff. “I could just as well have left and asked my doctor for a stop, or even to use my right of withdrawal … I did not understand this sanction”, he testifies.

Faced with these abuses, the employees of the cooperative demand a change “Structural and deep”, which will finally mark the return to true corporate democracy, as well as the resignation or dismissal of the management board to “Non-compliance with the statutes of the cooperative”. The management did not want to comment. They will be on strike this Saturday. A rally is scheduled from 7 am in front of the Montreuil store.