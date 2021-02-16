In Seine-Saint-Denis, Sena Adjovi, scooter seller electric is worried. For his after-sales service, he expects thirty containers of Chinese goods that do not arrive. Since the health crisis, containers allowing transporters of goods, have become scarce and expensive. “We have trouble having containers and even if we manage to have the prices have exploded. We arrive at exorbitant prices of 13,000 to 15,000 dollars, normally it is 1,500 or 2,000 dollars“says Sena Adjovi, president of Green Riders. He therefore plans to sell his scooters 10% more expensive.



After six months of health crisis, the Chinese economy is the first to restart, followed by the United States, which places orders from Chinese factories. The containers leave for America and disperse within the country. When the European economy wakes up, there are no more containers available. They must first be repatriated from the USA in order to fill them in China, or in the meantime, the New Year has stopped everything.

