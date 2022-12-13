Genoa – “Preventive monitoring” of new openings in large-scale distribution and «continuous comparison» with trade associations. These are the two commitments that the majority voted for this afternoon in the city council, after the long discussion of the agendas on the subject of trade. The thematic advice had been requested and obtained by the opposition forces, after the controversies – also raised by Ascom – on the new openings of Esselunga in Sestri Ponente.

Opposition amendments also voted: one to favor the opening of a new market in the Cep area, which has no food outlets. And an agenda that asks the Municipality to start drafting a Municipal Trade Plan, based on regional rules. “Finally, the total deregulation of the sector in the Municipality of Genoa has come to an end,” says Pd group leader Simone D’Angelo.

Paolo Barbieri, provincial director of Confesercenti, is satisfied that we have talked about balance of the distribution network, «given the impacts that the new openings risk having on the economic fabric. Despite the diversity of approaches on the subject with the administration, as a trade association we are available and ready to work in a serious confrontation with the mayor, council and city council. The companies we represent – concludes Barbieri – have a desperate need for shared planning in order to develop districts and activities, and not for other cathedrals in the desert for a recalled challenge between brands that has never interested us». The comment of the Ascom vice president Oscar Cattaneo was also positive: «That there is an overall plan for the trade and that the associations are informed in advance of the planned new openings are our requests that have been acknowledged. But there’s still a lot of work to do.”