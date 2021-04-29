Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Trade The K-Group adds a QR code to its tuna cans, which can be used to find out the origin of the fish

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

A QR code will be added to canned tuna, which will allow the customer to get to know the origin of the product on the K-Group’s website.

K-Group says he will add Pirkka and K-MenuQR codes indicating their origin and route to canned tuna. The aim is to increase the transparency of the company’s supply chain.

The first QR code is added to Pirkka’s teriyaki tuna. The codes for all Pirkka and K-Menu tuna cans will be available during the current year as new product batches enter stores.

The QR code allows the customer to learn more about the product’s origin, factory and trapping methods on the company’s website.

“We tell you from which sea and by what method the tuna was caught and what species it is,” says the K-Group’s Vice President, Sales and Own Brands Wind Created in the bulletin.

The K-Group says that its fish procurement is guided by its fish and seafood policy, which is updated annually in accordance with the recommendations of the WWF’s fish guide. The policy has been valid for 12 years.

In addition to canned tuna, the K-Group’s website provides information on the origin and route of roses and timber sold by K-stores to stores.

.
#Trade #KGroup #adds #code #tuna #cans #find #origin #fish

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

As with James Bond: British Secret Service MI6 advertises position as "Q"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.