Trade The K-Group adds a QR code to its tuna cans, which can be used to find out the origin of the fish

A QR code will be added to canned tuna, which will allow the customer to get to know the origin of the product on the K-Group’s website.

K-Group says he will add Pirkka and K-Menu–QR codes indicating their origin and route to canned tuna. The aim is to increase the transparency of the company’s supply chain.

The first QR code is added to Pirkka’s teriyaki tuna. The codes for all Pirkka and K-Menu tuna cans will be available during the current year as new product batches enter stores.

The QR code allows the customer to learn more about the product’s origin, factory and trapping methods on the company’s website.

“We tell you from which sea and by what method the tuna was caught and what species it is,” says the K-Group’s Vice President, Sales and Own Brands Wind Created in the bulletin.

The K-Group says that its fish procurement is guided by its fish and seafood policy, which is updated annually in accordance with the recommendations of the WWF’s fish guide. The policy has been valid for 12 years.

In addition to canned tuna, the K-Group’s website provides information on the origin and route of roses and timber sold by K-stores to stores.