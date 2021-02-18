Trade Swedish chain tries to conquer discount store market without e-commerce – “Quite a rare case”, says researcher

The Rusta discount store chain only sells its products in large stores along the car connections. According to Professor Heikki Karjaluoto, few consumers calculate the total cost of a long shopping trip.

With discount store chains is going well right now.

As consumers have fewer opportunities to travel and attend events, the extra money is increasingly spent on home furnishings, building materials and consumer goods.

This has also been noticed in the Swedish chain Rusta, which has 28 stores all over Finland.

The company came to Finland a couple of years ago when it acquired the stores and business of the Hong Kong chain, which has been involved in corporate restructuring. At the beginning, operations continued under the old name, and at the end of April, in the financial year ending in 2019, net sales were EUR 105.6 million.

The following year, Rusta Finland’s net sales fell to EUR 95.3 million, of which a loss of approximately EUR 10 million was recorded.

Now Rusta says sales have started to rise sharply during the corona pandemic. The autumn in particular has been strong, according to the company.

“Our comparable sales increased 71 percent in October and 52 percent in November. Even in December, the growth was 30 percent, ”says the Country Manager for Finland Tommy Dolivo Rustasta.

The hard growth figures are partly explained by the fact that last year the company was undergoing a multi-year transformation process, from Hong Kong stores to Rusta stores.

At first, customers were confused when new stores appeared in the same outlets, the selection of which was no longer familiar to “Hong Kong”. Drills and other tools have declined, and more garden and home decor products, for example, are now on sale.

In addition, Rusta has added beauty care products, such as make-up, to its selection, and it is also visible in stores.

“There is growth in customer numbers both as a whole and in completely new groups, such as young women and couples under thirty,” Dolivo says.

According to him, it is popular with young people to come to the store to buy, for example, interior design products that can be caught on a smaller budget.

So customers have found Rusta, but in one case the chain is different from its competitors, such as Tokmanni, Miniman and Halpahall: at the moment, products cannot be bought online at all.

If the consumer wants cheap sheets or detergents, they must always be picked up at the store.

On the market according to statistics, the stone foot trade is not disappearing, at least for the time being. In contrast, with domestic high-volume retail chains, it is rare for sales to take place only in stores.

“Quite a rare case. After all, it brings quite a swim upstream, and at least I don’t immediately think of another similar example from the industry, ”says the professor of marketing. Heikki Karjaluoto From the University of Jyväskylä School of Economics.

According to him, the retail trade as a whole is going in exactly the opposite direction: the corona pandemic has accelerated the transition of trade to the network.

A large part of the customers arrive at the Porttipuisto store in Vantaa by car.­

For example, according to a study by consulting firm McKinsey, the volume of e-commerce grew more in 2020 over a three-month period than over the previous ten years.

The volume of e-commerce home deliveries, on the other hand, increased in two months more than in the previous ten years.

Karjaluoto In addition to his day job, he also works for the Retail Research Foundation, which has recently investigated the shopping habits of Finns through an extensive survey. The results show that the corona pandemic has significantly reduced the willingness of Finns to do business in stone-foot shops.

When in December 2019 72 per cent of Finns said they were happy to shop in stone-foot shops, the number had dropped to less than half in October last year.

At the same time, the popularity of online shopping has grown. According to the Retail Research Foundation, 26 per cent of Finns have bought more online during the interest rate crisis. The largest increases in online shopping were made by people under the age of 34, the highest-income people and residents of the Helsinki and Uusimaa regions.

The store is now growing, especially online, but also the hall stores located with good driving connections attract a lot of customers.

Indeed, Rusta has set out to seek growth specifically through the construction of new stores, and it aims to increase the number of its stores to fifty in the coming years.

“More and more consumers want to buy online, especially now during the interest rate crisis. But there is probably a conscious choice to focus on specific customer segments rather than selling everything to everyone. Such a strategy follows the model of traditional business practices as such: the company does not set out to challenge large online stores, but seeks customers from highly mobile consumer groups, ”says Karjaluoto.

Another obvious reason for favoring the stone footing is that it is expensive to build a functioning e-commerce. Hong Kong, acquired by Rusta, is still undergoing corporate restructuring, which means a tight spending schedule.

Instead of an online store, the company only has a website where you can view the price and availability of products. According to Karjaluoto, this has its own logic: according to research, the majority of consumers nowadays look at what a product pays to various retailers when purchasing consumer goods online.

“The strategy also reflects a change in buying. Studies show that consumers rarely bother to go to the store on the spot if it is not certain that the desired product is available. In this way, the network has also become a factor supporting the purchase of stone, ”says Karjaluoto.

Consumer research Based on this, retail is dominated by three megatrends: the rise of luxury brands, the increase in e-commerce and the popularity of discount retail.

In discount trade, the biggest guiding factor is, of course, price. For example, Tokmanni has grown into a successful listed company by offering home goods at a price that always aims to turn the cheapest on the market. On Friday, the company said its turnover had already risen to more than one billion euros in 2020.

Tokmanni’s CEO Mika Rautiainen has stated to HSthat the company constantly monitors the pricing of competitors in order to “fulfill the promise of the best price on the market”.

Rusta has a slightly different approach: in addition to prices, the chain competes with a distinctive selection. One of the strengths compared to other discount stores is the comprehensive outdoor garden department.

“The growth in the autumn was largely due to the fact that we offer an interesting range of home decor. We’ve also had our own stuff, for example, we were the first to start offering surgical-level face masks that are black. In many product groups, we have hit a niche market that seems to have been missing from Finland, ”says Country Director Tommy Dolivo.

On the corporate side, the cost trend has meant streamlining operations: instead of local suppliers, the company has moved entirely to its own supply chain, where the number of intermediaries has been kept to a minimum. In addition to the Finnish company, the parent company has a total of 169 stores in Sweden, Norway and Germany. It brings economies of scale to procurement.

Country Director Tommy Dolivo previously worked for the Swedish chain Biltema and the Hong Kong retail chain acquired by Rusta.­

“Coverage and volume are now at a completely different level than during Hong Kong. In addition, corporate culture has a key impact on the company’s efficiency and profitability, ”says Dolivo.

Dolivo is already employed by a third Swedish company. He previously managed the business of Biltema, which sells car spare parts and other consumer goods in Finland. According to him, Rusta is a somewhat atypical Swedish company with a certain entrepreneurial spirit since its inception in 1986.

“The founders’ families are still involved in the company’s board of directors and, in part, in their day-to-day operations. Unlike in Swedish companies in general, decisions are made quickly and flexibly, ”says Dolivo.

In Sweden, the company sells part of its range online. In Finland, only fishing gear is available online, which is sold through a separate Happy Angler online store.

No other products are on sale online so far, but the situation is not locked.

In the end, it’s about what customers want. According to Dolivo, the current selection makes consumers come to stores even from a long distance. So the customer is ready to jump in the car in order to buy sheets and other interior items at an affordable price.

Rusta’s stores are almost invariably located in supermarket centers outside city centers. According to Dolivo, this is driven by rental costs, the space required for outdoor garden products and good parking facilities.

In addition, it pays to be close to other giant stores as it brings in more customers.

According to Heikki Karjaluoto, from the researcher’s point of view, it is understandable that consumers look for where shopping is easiest. On the other hand the choices can be irrational: Due to a parking fee of EUR pair is ready to drive a half-hour journey direction to a trading venue, even though the prices of the products is only a small difference.

“Few people calculate the total cost of a long shopping trip. I wonder a little bit how little people value their own use of time, ”says Karjaluoto.