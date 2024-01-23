Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 10:04

The trade balance closed 2023 with a surplus of US$98.8 billion, the second consecutive record, driven by soybeans, oil and iron ore. For this year, however, there are uncertainties regarding the growth of China and Argentina, Brazil's major partners, according to the Foreign Trade Indicator (Icomex) report, released by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) this Tuesday, 23.

“There is no consensus on what China's growth will be: the country's government estimates it at 5.2%, but market analysts and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimate something between 4% and 4.5%”, says the FGV in the report.

The document, however, points out that the slowdown should not have a strong negative impact on Brazilian exports, because the products demanded by China are associated with food and energy requirements. “The question may be iron ore, which depends on investments in infrastructure.”

In the case of the United States, if the country's growth rate slows down, it is most likely that there will be a drop in demand for Brazilian products, says FGV. In Argentina, there are no signs of recovery next year, which also reduces the chance of a new record in the Brazilian trade surplus.

“On the import side, despite the forecast of lower growth in Brazilian products for 2024, a small improvement in the performance of the manufacturing industry is expected, which would increase imports. In the case of prices, uncertainties dominate in relation to oil and geopolitical tensions and, in the case of agricultural products, climate effects”, he added.

The Foreign Trade secretariat expects a still high positive balance for the trade balance in 2024, of US$94.4 billion. The most recent Focus Bulletin, however, points out that the market is more pessimistic than the government, predicting a surplus of US$76.9 billion.

In 2023, the value exported by Brazil was US$339.7 billion, an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous year, and imports registered a value of US$240.8 billion, a decrease of 11.7 % in the same comparison.

In 2022, changes in the value of trade flows were led by prices, 13.7% for exports and 21% for imports, and volume grew at rates lower than prices. In 2023, prices fall for both trade flows and for the imported volume (-2.2%). The only positive result was for exported volume, 8.7%.

Commodity exports explain more than 50% of Brazilian exports since 2009, when the percentage was 53%. In 2022, participation was 68% and in 2023 it increased slightly to 69%. The variation in the export volume of commodities was 14.2% and of non-commodities -1.9% between 2022 and 2023.

According to FGV, “it is observed that the volume exported of commodities shows an upward trend and the annual variation of 14.2% was the highest in the series, since 2008. Previously, the biggest variation had been 13.5%, between 2014 and 2015”.

Prices register a cyclical behavior. The biggest variation occurred in 2010, 31.3%, accompanied by a variation in volume of 7.5%. In 2023, the leadership in volume (14.2%) was accompanied by a price drop of 9.3%.

The 9.6% drop in imported prices and imported volume (2.2%) between 2022 and 2023 was repeated for commodities and non-commodities. It should be noted, however, that the decline in the price of commodities of 17.3% exceeded that of non-commodities, 8.6%. In terms of volume, the difference in the fall was smaller: commodities fell 3.5% and non-commodities, 2.0%. The drop in imported prices reversed the inflationary pressure observed in 2022.

As the decline in imported prices (-9.6%) exceeded that of exports (-6.4%), the terms of trade increased 3.6% between 2022 and 2023, reversing the drop in 2022. In the historical series since 2008 , the highest terms of trade index was in 2011, 121.5, when exported prices rose by 23.2% and imported prices by 14.5% between 2010 and 2011. In relation to the 2011 index, the terms of trade of 2023 fell 7.2%.