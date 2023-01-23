Trade strike | S Group: The decision to close the stores will only be made after a possible strike has been confirmed

It is too early to assess which Prisms would be completely closed and which would be kept open during a possible strike, says Sampo Päällysaho from the S group.

23.1. 20:08

Service industries the trade union (Pam) gave on Sunday warning strikes in retail stores and warehouses. The strike would start with warehouse strikes on February 6 and in grocery stores on February 9.

Director of S Group’s grocery trade Sampo Top saw says that it is too early to assess which Prisms would be completely closed and which ones would be kept open.

“Since the strike warning came only last night, I have not yet given a concrete list of which stores are open and which are not.”

According to Päällysaho, the decision to close the stores will only be made once a possible strike has been confirmed.

“The decision to close the stores will be made at the last minute, when we see what the situation of each individual store is then.”

Kesko’s director responsible for labor relations Petteri Huovinen tells HS via text message that Kesko does not want to comment further on the effects of a possible strike yet.

“Pami’s announcement about ending the strike negotiations came quite unexpectedly, and we are only in the initial stages of evaluating the situation.”

Pam’s chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen told STT in an interview that the warehouses under strike threat will probably stop completely if the strike comes.

He estimates that some of the shops will close completely, while others will remain open with front-line staff.

Potential strikes would begin on Monday, February 6 at 25 warehouses. In grocery stores, the strikes would start on Thursday, February 9 and last until Saturday, February 11.

The mediation of the strike will start on Tuesday.