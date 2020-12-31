Trade Stockmann’s Delicatessen will cease operations in Tampere

The cessation of operations will lead to the start of co-determination negotiations concerning the entire staff of the Food Store.

Department store The operations of the Food Market Herkku food store operating in connection with Stockmann will end in Tampere in February, says Pirkanmaan Osuuskauppa, part of the S Group.

The cessation of operations will lead to the start of co-determination negotiations concerning the entire staff of the Food Store. Managing Director of Pirkanmaan Osuuskauppa Timo Mäki-Attic promises in the press release that all employees will be offered jobs elsewhere in the cooperative.

Stockmann, which was in difficulty, sold its Herkku grocery store to the S Group from the beginning of 2018. The S Group has sought to develop Delicacies’ operations. However, the store located in the Jumbo shopping center in Vantaa closed its doors at the beginning of 2020.

The S Group will continue to operate normally in the Food Market Delicacies located in Turku and the Helsinki metropolitan area.