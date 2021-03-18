Thursday, March 18, 2021
Trade S Group aims to jump green: All packaging from its own brands can be recycled by the end of 2022

March 18, 2021
The S Group’s goal is for all product packaging of its own grocery stores to be recyclable by the end of 2022.

Grocery chain The S Group aims to increase the use of recycled materials in its packaging. The cooperative’s goal is that all product packaging of its grocery stores’ own brands must be recycled by the end of 2022.

The S Group’s Food Stores include Prisma, S-market, Alepa, Sale and Food Market Herkku.

According to the S Group’s press release, recycled plastic is currently used, for example, in detergent packaging and plastic bags. The S Group’s detergent packaging uses approximately 36 tonnes of recycled plastic annually.

This amount replaces the use of so-called virgin plastic. Last year, the share of the use of recycled raw materials also increased in plastic bags.

The share of recycled raw material in plastic bags sold by the S Group rose to 88 per cent last year from 66 per cent in the previous year.

S Group says it has also saved the use of plastic through packaging reform. It has succeeded in reducing a total of more than one million plastic bags per year.

This saving applies to the packaging of the S Group’s own brands of frozen vegetables and berries. The cooperative describes the use of recycled material in its packaging with separate product-specific labels.

“The label is used, for example, when the amount of plastic or other packaging material has been significantly reduced in the packaging, or when the packaging uses recycled or bio-based plastic,” the S Group writes in its release.

Thursday, March 18, is International Recycling Day.

