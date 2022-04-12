Trade Robots appear on the streets of Finland: 60 Alepa home delivery robots will soon spin in Espoo – a robot with artificial intelligence plans its own route

Alepa is the first operator in Finland to introduce robotic food deliveries.

Vapise Skynet, Alepa’s home delivery robots are here. HOK-Elanto, part of the S Group, said on Tuesday that Alepa’s customers will be able to order food delivered to the home from the spring by transport robots.

Alepa is the first operator in Finland to introduce robotic food deliveries.

Deliveries brought by the robots will initially start in six areas of Espoo. The first transports started on Tuesday in Otaniemi.

Next week, robots will also appear in the vicinity of Mankkaa, Joutsenpuisto, Laajalahti, Leppävaara and Matinkylä Aleppo. According to HOK-Elanto, robot deliveries will initially be available to about 8,000 households in Espoo.

“Based on demand and customer feedback, we have the opportunity to grow the network of stores covered by robotic transport,” says HOK-Elanto’s online store development director. Jukka Ranua in the bulletin.

Alepa will start using a total of 60 transport robots. One robot weighs about 35 pounds and can carry 2-3 food bags at a time. The robot delivery method is used during the opening hours of the above-mentioned Alepa stores.

RobotTransport carried out in collaboration with Starship Technologies. According to Hok-Elanto, Starship Technologies is “the world’s leading provider of robot delivery services”.

Starship’s transport robots deliver purchases from Alepa stores to the customer’s desired address. Starship robots have already delivered more than three million deliveries worldwide.

“With the help of robots, we are able to offer our customers a new convenient, environmentally friendly, contactless and affordable way to deliver e-commerce orders. These robots have already delivered millions of orders worldwide and I believe they will be popular in Finland as well. We are waiting with interest for the kind of feedback that robots will receive from our customers, ”says Ranua.

Delivery is ordered through the Starship mobile app. Alepa staff then packs the purchases and loads them aboard the robot.

HOK-Elannon according to the robot using artificial intelligence itself plans the most suitable route to the delivery address. It uses pedestrian routes. According to the release, the robot also identifies potential obstacles and people and vehicles and is able to operate in traffic.

“When the robot reaches its destination, the customer receives a notification on their phone informing them that the order has arrived. The application also allows you to track the distance of the broadcast in real time. The cover on top of the robot opens with the help of a subscription application, ”HOK-Elanto says in a press release.

Robots also have a voice feature that allows them to communicate.

According to HOK-Elanto, for example, darkness does not affect the speed of deliveries, as robots know that it can move “even in sack darkness”.

“They can cross streets and curbs and run in rain or snow, for example. Emission-free robots drive 99 percent of the time independently, but humans monitor their activity and can take control of them at any time, ”the release said.

The robot runs on electricity, so it is basically emission-free. It monitors the environment with 12 cameras. The robot travels at a speed of about six kilometers per hour.

Starship Technologies is an Estonian-based company founded in 2014. Its transport robots have already delivered more than three million food and parcel orders in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany and Estonia, among others.