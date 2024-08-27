Commerzbank has more than 40,000 employees who serve its 10 million customers. Trade Republic employs just 600 people. But the Berlin-based company, which started as a neobroker five years ago, already has more than 4 million customers – not even counting the rush this year. The charm of fintechs is that they can work digitally, leanly and without the legacy of decades-old IT. Those who do it cleverly build processes and products in such a way that the customer can manage on their own, without a contact person in a branch and without telephone service.