Trade Redi attracted S-market to its premises by lowering the rent request – “It is a really critical issue as a factor of viability”

According to the director of the shopping center, the “table setting” of grocery stores is now almost a lifeline for shopping centers.

HOK-Elanto will open the largest S-market in the Red shopping center next year. To date, there has been no S Group food store in the shopping center in Kalasatama, Helsinki.

Red’s mall director Aleksi Salminen According to him, getting S-market to the shopping center has been the customers’ biggest wish.

“We did a few customer surveys last autumn, and it came up in everything that there should be a S Group grocery store as well.”

Currently, Red has a K-supermarket, K-market and Lidl.

Salmisen According to the shopping centers, it is extremely important today that they have all three of the largest food stores: Kesko, Lidl and the S Group stores.

“It’s a really critical thing as a viability factor. When three are found, it will consolidate the operation of the shopping center. ”

According to Salminen, the corona pandemic has only increased the importance of grocery stores for shopping centers. Where the specialty store has suffered from the pandemic, the grocery store has done well.

S-market opening to Red Kauppalehti was the first to report.

According to Kauppalehti, Redi was attracted to S-market by offering HOK-Elanto a significantly lower rent than it was originally offered when Redi was still under construction. According to Salminen, this is true, but the rent now offered is still at market prices, he said.

“Their [HOK-Elanto] from their point of view, the original offer has been outrageously high. The world has been quite different a few years ago. ”

Redi opened in 2018.