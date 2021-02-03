Trade Recent trade figures show: the grocery store, interior design and nicknowing are pulling, but tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in the sector in recent years

The interest rate crisis boosted sales in the grocery trade in particular, says the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions. However, employment growth has been sluggish, with 25,000 fewer people in retail than in 2018.

On the market growth in the sector has remained strong in 2020, but growth has been uneven.

The grocery trade developed particularly favorably, with sales in January – November increasing by 7.1 per cent from the previous year. There was also a strong result in retail: turnover increased by 4%, which is the highest growth rate since the turn of the millennium.

The department store trade also grew by 3.7 per cent, including hypermarkets selling food.

Trade Union on Wednesday released industry sales statistics from last year. Based on them, the coronavirus pandemic has clearly divided the trade into winners and losers.

“The grocery trade and hardware trade developed well, as did the interior design trade last spring after a small initial upset by consumers. As a whole, the interest rate pandemic pushed retail growth, ”says the Chief Economist of the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions. Jaana Kurjenoja.

For example, the Kesko trading group said on Wednesday that it had achieved a record good result in 2020, when the company’s comparable operating profit was EUR 567.8 million.

Grocery companies with a wide selection and the best store locations are now growing strongly anyway. Instead, specialty trade shows the unevenness of the effects of the corona pandemic.

As a whole, specialty trade grew by less than one per cent in January – November. Sectoral variations are large.

For example, sales of home appliances grew strongly, especially towards the end of the year: in November, sales were 18.4 percent higher than in the previous year. Throughout the period under review, home sales increased by more than 8 percent. The development was particularly affected by the increase in telework during the Korona period.

November was also enthusiastically decorated, and sales of furniture and household goods increased by almost 9 percent compared to the previous year. In sports trade, growth was 5.2 per cent in January – November and 7.2 per cent in November.

Pandemic was reflected in consumer behavior in that home and outdoor goods were bought awkwardly. Digital commerce, ie online shopping, grew faster than the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions had anticipated: in January – November, 18 per cent more purchases were made online than in the previous year.

In contrast, the clothing and footwear trade seems to have suffered heavy losses during the exceptional period: sales fell by 24% compared to the previous year. The drop was particularly sharp in April, when clothes and footwear were sold 70 percent less than in the previous year.

“Of the smaller specialty stores, bookstores, opticians and jewelers, for example, were in an awkward situation, especially in the spring. In the autumn, the situation improved slightly, ”says Kurjenoja.

As a whole, the retail trade has been undergoing a wider transition period for years, which is still going on. Trade is the largest employer in the business community in Finland, but the number of employees has decreased in recent years.

The contraction in employment began about eight years ago, when more and more foreign specialty trade chains began to enter the stone foot trade. They also forced domestic companies to cut costs and streamline operations.

In addition, digitalisation accelerated the decline in employment. In 2019, 10,000 jobs were lost in retail and in 2020 about 15,000 jobs. Most of them disappeared from precisely those areas of specialty trade that are subject to constant international competition.

In recent years, investment, especially in the trade sector, has been low. While investment still grew by 7.5 per cent in 2018, it fell by more than 10 per cent the following year and by almost 7 per cent in 2020.

“Last year’s statistics are still preliminary, but the contraction in investment seems to have continued. This is also supported by surveys of member companies, according to which the interest rate year has forced a reduction or postponement of investments, ”says Kurjenoja.

On Wednesday The Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions also presented an assessment of employment development in the next few years. The contraction in the number of employed is expected to come to a temporary halt this year, but the trend will continue to be negative in 2022–2023.

However, according to Kurjenoja, there is still an opportunity to influence the negative employment development: especially in specialty trade, there are opportunities for growth if companies in the sector are able to invest more in the growth of international sales through e-commerce.

“There is a lot of growth potential in specialty trade. However, it would be good for the trade sector to attract more headquarters of companies in the sector and research and development activities to Finland. Usually this is only talked about in industry, but also in trade, companies’ research and development activities are the ones that create the most added value for the business. ”

On the market the union estimates that increasing digitalization is the best way to increase trade productivity in the coming years. Another important factor is ensuring the vitality of urban centers.

During the Corona period, downtown trade has been difficult. As the number of public transport users has decreased, the demand for groceries has focused on e-commerce and large shopping centers with free parking.

“Municipal decision-makers have a key role to play in ensuring that the center of their municipality attracts entrepreneurship, people and jobs. The main responsibility is there, but companies also have a role to play in considering how centers are attractive places where companies can operate, ”says the CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions. Mari Kiviniemi.