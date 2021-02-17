Trade Rapidly growing sales of organic products exceeded 400 million last year, but organic accounts for a small share of sales

In the best products, however, the share rose to more than 20 percent.

Organic products sales grew by almost ten percent last year and exceeded the 400 million euro mark for the first time, says the Pro Luomu association. More organic flour and vegetables ended up in the shopping baskets than before.

Organic still accounted for only 2.6 percent of total grocery sales. However, in the best product groups such as baby food and eggs, the share of organic was already over 20 percent.

“The time spent at home because of the corona pandemic increased cooking and baking and even made sour root baking trend. These trends were also strongly reflected in the growth of organic sales, ”says Pro Luomu’s CEO Aura Lamminparras in the bulletin.

According to the association, organic sales continued to grow more than total grocery sales, although the coronary pandemic boosted grocery sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages by a record 7.3 percent.

As in recent years, fruits and vegetables as well as milk and other liquid dairy products were at the top of the largest product groups in organic sales. About a third of all organic sales come from these product groups.

The organic product groups included yoghurts, curds and other snack products, as well as fresh breads. Growth in milk and other liquid dairy products also slowed.

Association estimates that more product development and new products would be needed to increase organic market share, especially for breads, sausages and cold cuts.

“Consumption trends and recent consumer research support organic growth. Alongside climate, biodiversity is emerging in the debate. As organic has been studied to promote diversity, it is likely to further strengthen the demand for organic, ”says Lamminparras.

However, according to him, a prerequisite for sales growth is a growing and developing range of organic products.

The best-selling organic products last year were bananas, eggs, milk, coffee and minced meat.