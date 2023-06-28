Trade Policy | WSJ: The US is considering further restrictions on AI semiconductor exports to China

The new export restrictions would further hamper China’s ability to develop artificial intelligence solutions.

of the United States the administration is considering imposing new export restrictions on GPUs used in artificial intelligence computing to China, tells the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The US is concerned that China is using artificial intelligence to develop new weapons and hack.

According to WSJ’s unnamed sources, the US Department of Commerce may impose export restrictions as early as early July. The administration probably doesn’t want to anger China until the US Treasury does Janet Yellen has visited Beijing in early July.

The restriction would prevent Nvidia, AMD, Micron and other US semiconductor companies from shipping AI processors and other semiconductors to China and other countries without permission.

The new restrictions would expand the export restrictions introduced in October. They would further complicate China’s ability to develop artificial intelligence solutions, the WSJ says.

of the WSJ according to the new restrictions would also apply to Nvidia’s A800 graphics processor released in the fall. It is a weaker version of the A100 processor commonly used in artificial intelligence computing developed by Nvidia for the Chinese market.

The US administration is also considering restricting the provision of cloud services to Chinese artificial intelligence companies. By renting cloud services, Chinese companies have circumvented export restrictions on advanced semiconductors.

The United States has also attracted the Netherlands and Japan to export restrictions. The Netherlands and Japan are the two main semiconductor production equipment manufacturing countries.