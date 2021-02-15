Trade policy The World Trade Organization (WTO) got its first female leader from Africa

Okonjo-Iweala will take up his new post on 1 March.

Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed President of the World Trade Organization (WTO). She is both the first woman appointed and the first leader of the organization from an African country.

Okonjo-Iweala has previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance as well as at the World Bank. Okonjo-Iweala, who served as a minister for two terms in Nigeria from 2003-06 and 2011-15, was the first woman to serve as the country’s finance minister. He will take up his new position on March 1st.