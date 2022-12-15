Trade Policy | The threat of a trade war overshadows the summit of European political leaders in Brussels

The threat of a trade war between Europe and the United States overshadows the summit meeting of EU political leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

EU countries political leaders will meet on Thursday for a summit in Brussels. In addition to other economic woes, the meeting is overshadowed by the threat of a trade war between Europe and the United States.

The United States has decided to support investments with huge amounts of money and at the same time wants to direct production to the home country with protectionist regulation. President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the other hand, during the summit, he proposed to relax the state aid rules and establish a new fund.

Finland from the point of view, a trade war could in the worst case mean a double economic loss: first, Europe’s loss to the United States and then a loss in the ability to support companies financially compared to large European countries.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Wednesday that Finland supports tools that do not create new tools but use existing ones.

European Minister Titti Tuppurainen (sd), on the other hand, said on Tuesday that the subsidy competition does not promote the position of small export economies like Finland.

“The worst-case scenario is that we drift into an endless cycle of trade wars with our most important ally, the United States. That is definitely one possible scenario from now on,” he said.

From the summit has been planned for one day instead of the normal two-day crunch, which aroused disbelief in Brussels during the week. However, the political atmosphere of the meeting oscillated a couple of notches in a calmer direction, when an agreement was reached on the freezing of EU money for Hungary and the 18 billion euro support package for Ukraine at the beginning of the week before the summit.

Ukraine, Russia, energy and economy are among the classic topics at the meeting. Among other things, the ninth package of sanctions aimed at Russia, on which the foreign ministers of the EU countries have not reached a definitive agreement in their meetings, is to be discussed.

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s EU path, on the other hand, is leading to the status of a candidate country at the meeting.

The gas price ceiling, which has not been finalized in meetings of officials and energy ministers of EU countries, could also have become a problem for the duration of the summits. The purpose of the price cutter was to respond to electricity price spikes, but due to the very technical stage of the preparation, it is unlikely that a final agreement will be reached at the summit.