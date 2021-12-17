Trade policy How badly could the EU and the US harm Russia with economic sanctions? At its most extreme, the country’s economy could even be paralyzed

Experts consider the toughest sanctions, such as disengagement from the international payment system, unlikely and reserved mainly for a real state of war.

Russian is estimated to be preparing for a new attack on Ukraine. That is why the European Union and the United States have considered new economic sanctions against it. Sanctions have been on the agenda since the autumn, and the EU also discussed Russia at its summit this week.

Ankarin the economic pressure would be to separate Russia from the international payment system (swift).

“It would hurt the functioning of the Russian economy tremendously and would turn world politics into a whole new position. If payments for the sale of vital crude oil, natural gas and coal to Russia could not be passed on to their sellers, the impact on the market would be very large, ”says Bofit, an adviser to the Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Unit, which specializes in the Russian economy. Laura Solanko.

The danger would therefore be a sharp rise in the price of energy, which would be to the great detriment of European states.

Solango believes that blocking payment transactions as a means is so severe that it would be justified mainly in a state of war.

“In the public debate, it is often imagined that the effects of economic sanctions would be one-way, when in fact they are two-way. Sanctions often have a negative effect on those who impose sanctions. ”

In 2018 The United States imposed massive economic sanctions on Russia’s Russia, the world’s largest producer of aluminum.

The sanctions led to a sharp rise in the price of aluminum, which caused significant problems for the U.S. auto industry. Since then, sanctions have been lifted.

“I consider it possible for the European Union to extend the sanctions already in place to more and more companies and people. It is also possible that sanctions will be imposed on completely new industries. It is difficult to assess these in advance. ”

European the union imposed economic sanctions on russia in 2014 due to the war in ukraine.

According to Solango, the biggest damage to the Russian economy is the sanctions against the financial markets.

As a result, European banks and financial companies have nothing to do with Russian companies and people subject to sanctions.

In other words, sanctions are excluded from European financial markets.

The United States imposed similar sanctions, so many companies do not receive funding from U.S. banks either.

“These sanctions have not prevented companies from obtaining financing, but it has only become more expensive and slower. When funding from Europe and the United States has been blocked, Russian companies have sourced it mainly from China. ”

Russian retaliatory measures have been directed mainly at agricultural products whose imports have been restricted.

Solango believes that Russia still does not have the opportunity to impose very severe counter-sanctions.

“Russia would probably be happy to stop selling crude oil and natural gas to Europe. It simply cannot be afforded, because the energy industry is of great economic importance. ”

Business Director of the Confederation’s Business Policy and Chairman of Business Finland’s Russia Group Petri Vuorio recalls that the Commission is preparing sanctions.

“Sanctions on the energy and financial sectors had the strongest economic impact, but sanctions on individuals were more precise.”

The key to economics is how sanctions are coordinated, especially with the United States and Britain.

“Joint sanctions by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom on the Russian financial sector would have significant economic implications.”

Mountain is also of the opinion that the separation of Russia from the international payment system would be an extreme measure that the EU is unlikely to take, at least at this stage.

“Separating Russian banks from international payments would cause serious harm to Russia’s foreign trade and investment. The effects would also be strong for ordinary citizens and companies trading in Russia. ”