Trade policy EU wants emissions-based surcharge on imported products – many in Finland fear it will lead to a trade war with China

Less than a year ago, the steel industry drove coal tariffs by force. Now it has had to reconsider its position as the risks to the system become apparent.

In the EU carbon tariffs are being prepared to support industrial competitiveness, but the situation is turning rampant: companies themselves are not enthusiastic about the offer of aid, as they see more risks than opportunities in coal tariffs.

Businesses fear that the EU’s decision to impose new tariffs on imported products could launch a new trade war and remove existing subsidies that are perceived to work.

In December 2019, the European Commission announced a green growth program and said it was preparing a proposal on carbon tariffs. The aim is to level the playing field between European and non-European companies and to prevent the high-emission industry from fleeing to countries with less stringent environmental regulations.

In Europe large industrial plants are subject to emissions trading and have to pay for their CO2 emissions. The price of allowances has risen in recent years and is expected to continue to rise as the EU’s climate targets continue to be tightened.

This has raised concerns in Europe that imported products from countries with lighter regulation will gain an unreasonable competitive advantage in the European market.

Technically, carbon tariffs can be implemented in many ways, but the basic idea is the same: imported products entering Europe are subject to an additional cost at the border, which depends on the CO2 emissions from the manufacture of the product.

“ “We are more inclined to oppose the idea.”

Idea is simple on paper, but in practice implementation would be very complicated. Risks scare industry interest groups.

Leading expert of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) Kati Ruohomäki describes the organization’s position as “reserved and concerned”.

“We’ve been more inclined to oppose the idea,” he says.

According to Ruohomäki, EK’s biggest concern is that the EU’s unilateral coal tariffs could irritate its trading partners and trigger a trade war, ie a cycle of tariffs and counter-duties.

As the Commission has not yet made its proposal, it is not known which product groups would be subject to the duties and on what basis. However, it is likely that the measures would be largely targeted at China. The country’s leadership would hardly follow inaction if the EU made it harder for Chinese companies to export. The same goes for the United States and Russia.

The effects of the countermeasures were also considered in a study commissioned by the Government, in which researchers from the Business Research Institute (Etla), among others, participated. According to the study, “it is very likely that the trade war would wipe out all the potential positive economic effects of the carbon tariff mechanism”.

Climate Adviser to the President of the United States John Kerry said during his trip to Europe that he was concerned about coal tariffs. He said the tariffs would have serious repercussions on the economy, external relations and trade.

Second The reason for EK’s reservations is that carbon tariffs would increase the prices of intermediate products used by Finnish companies. This would hit companies that use intermediate products from outside the EU and export end products outside Europe particularly hard. The competitiveness of these companies could be weakened as a result of coal duties.

According to Etla’s researchers, machine shops and electronics manufacturers in particular could suffer from carbon tariffs. These are Finland’s key export sectors.

Thought incubator According to Bruegel researchers carbon duties can cause changes in the production chain quite the opposite of what they seek. An example of this is the US tariffs on steel and aluminum. Although tariffs were remarkably high – 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum – domestic production did not increase after the customs decision.

By no means did the companies start using US-made steel and aluminum, but began to import slightly more refined steel and aluminum products that were not subject to duties.

Indeed, Bruegel researchers warn that coal tariffs could lead to the EU losing more industrial value and jobs than in the absence of carbon tariffs.

Third companies are faced with a tedious choice: either carbon tariffs or existing subsidies are available.

Emissions trading companies currently receive a significant proportion of their allowances free of charge. In addition, EU countries can compensate industry for the increase in electricity prices caused by emissions trading. This is also done in Finland.

The measures are specifically designed to combat so-called carbon leakage, ie the relocation of industry to countries with lighter environmental regulation.

The Commission has made it clear from the outset that carbon duties are not created alongside but in place of existing subsidies. Otherwise, the system would be in breach of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, in which case it could be challenged in WTO dispute settlement or could lead to retaliation by trading partners.

Risks are so significant that even the steel industry, which has been the most ardent supporter of coal tariffs in the EU, has had to rethink its position.

“Less than a year ago, the steel industry was more enthusiastic. Then we have thought about it in more detail, ”says the CEO of Metallinjalostajat ry, an industry association. Kimmo Järvinen.

European steel companies have been fighting for cheap Chinese imported steel for years, and the industry still believes that the EU needs a tool that also penalizes manufacturers of imported products if their production is polluting the environment.

Now, however, the industry emphasizes that carbon duties should be introduced on a cautious basis so that they initially apply only to a limited group of products, such as cement and steel. Wider deployment could be considered based on the results of the experiment.

The sector is also aware of the threat of trade war. That is why Järvinen emphasizes that trading partners must be kept on track with EU plans.

Most importantly, the steel company does not want the free allocation of allowances and the price compensation for electricity to end. They believe that carbon duties can be built on top of existing support mechanisms.

Business Europe, a European industry interest group, also emphasizes in its opinion that replacing existing support mechanisms that have proven to work with a new system could create considerable uncertainty for companies.

Commission a proposal on coal duties is expected in June. Before making a proposal, the Commission will have to consider, among other things, how to build a system that is not too administratively burdensome but is nevertheless well targeted.

Finding a balance is not easy, says a leading researcher at the State Economic Research Center (VATT) Marita Laukkanen.

“There is an awful lot of products that can be made with or without fossils. In order for carbon duties to be targeted correctly, they should be defined on a product- and plant-by-plant basis, ”he says.

However, such a system would become enormously administratively burdensome and the EU would probably not have access to all the necessary information.

It is therefore more likely that duties will be determined by product group and country of origin. The weakness of this model, on the other hand, is that there is no incentive for an individual company or production plant to reduce production emissions.

Practical Due to difficulties and impacts, for example, Bruegel researchers encourage the Commission to support the climate efforts of heavy industry by other means, such as new incentives for low-carbon production or quotas for low-carbon products.

Also Head of the Trade Policy Unit at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Pasi-Heikki Vaaranmaa emphasizes the complexity and risks of carbon tariffs. According to him, trade policy can also contribute to climate goals in other ways, for example by liberalizing trade in environmental technologies and services, promoting carbon pricing and eliminating subsidies for fossil fuels.

Despite the concerns expressed, the EU appears to be making progress in preparing coal tariffs. The European Parliament has already announced in advance that it wants to introduce coal duties. Last week, Parliament adopted the resolution by 444 votes to 70, with 181 abstentions.

In Parliament’s view, carbon tariffs should be introduced so that, as early as 2023, the system covers the energy sector and all energy-intensive industries.