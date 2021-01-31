Trade policy Britain plans to apply to become part of the Pacific Free Trade Area

British Trade Secretary Liz Truss is due to formally apply for British membership in the free trade area on Monday.

European Britain, which has seceded from the Union, wants to be part of the Pacific Free Trade Area. Britain said on Saturday it was applying for membership in the Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP).

A partnership agreement signed by eleven states was signed by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCAccording to, in 2018. The agreement includes Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, among others.