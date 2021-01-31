No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Trade policy Britain plans to apply to become part of the Pacific Free Trade Area

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 31, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

British Trade Secretary Liz Truss is due to formally apply for British membership in the free trade area on Monday.

European Britain, which has seceded from the Union, wants to be part of the Pacific Free Trade Area. Britain said on Saturday it was applying for membership in the Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP).

British Minister for Trade Liz Trussin is scheduled to formally apply for British membership in the free trade zone on Monday. According to the Department of Commerce, talks between the British and Pacific states are expected to begin later this year.

A partnership agreement signed by eleven states was signed by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCAccording to, in 2018. The agreement includes Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, among others.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.