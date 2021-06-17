Trade On the weekend, it heats up and it shows up quickly on the fan shelves – “The stuff starts to go at a fast pace”

A heat wave will arrive in the southern and central parts of Finland at the end of the week. So far, fans are well available in stores.

In stores there are well available fans before the rest of the week’s heat, telling the major retailers.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute forecasts that a heat wave will arrive in the southern and central parts of Finland at the end of the week, bringing with it readings of up to 30 degrees. Next week, the heat will condense day by day.

The availability of fans in the S Group’s stores currently looks very good, says the sales manager Rauna Junnila.

“Especially table fans are very well available. The only ones that may become challenges are the larger tower fans, but they are also well found at the moment, ”says Junnila.

“People usually go shopping when there is a need. There may be a different situation on Monday morning. ”

Also Verkkokauppa.com product manager Joonas Heiniö says that all models can be found in the company ‘s online store and stores.

“Air conditioners have been popular, so we were prepared for the high seasonal demand of the summer season with record high purchase orders”.

Also in the K-Group’s iron caps, the fan situation in K-rauta is really good, says K-rauta’s sales manager at the Espoo Center Georg Falck.

“Our K-rauta and other K-rauta have pretty big balances in the fans. Also, all products in the central warehouse have pretty festively big balances, ”says Falck.

At K-rauta, the demand for fans is currently not normal.

“If there’s a slightly longer warm period, the stuff starts to go at a fast pace. Experience has shown that sales start to rise after 4-5 hot days, ”Falck estimates.

Selection manager for K-Citymarkets Sirpa Havuselakin says fans are available very well in the chain ‘s stores, but peak days can deplete stocks.

The world economy has been marked this year by a shortage of components and supply chain logistics problems, exacerbated by the Ever Given cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal in March.

The production and supply of fans and air conditioners have not been affected by these problems, as preparations for the current summer season began as early as last year.

“Preparations for that period have been so long that there are no availability challenges in sight. Next summer may then be a question mark, ”Junnila of the S Group estimates.

K-rauta’s Falck estimates that the logistics problems in world trade may have the effect that no more fans will be available in Finland this summer if the existing warehouses are emptied due to the heat pipe.

“Fans are imported goods. When they run out, they pretty much run out. Delivery times in Asia are long, container availability is challenging and freight rates are rising. World logistics is in a knot in the wake of a pandemic. ”