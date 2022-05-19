Trade Minister of Agriculture Kurvinen threatens central trade movements with changes in the law unless they pay producers better

During the parliamentary question time, the plight of Finnish agriculture was discussed.

I– and the Minister for Forestry Antti Kurvinen (center) threatens central trade movements with changes in the law if the prices they pay to food producers do not improve.

Kurvinen commented on the matter during a parliamentary question time, during which the plight of Finnish agriculture was discussed vigorously due to, among other things, a sharp rise in production costs.

“Here I say to the gentlemen and lady of the trade, now pay the right price for that food. If you do not pay, I will bring these changes to the law to Parliament, ”Kurvinen said.

Kurvinen reminded that during the Korona period, the central stores of the store have made huge results when people did not go to restaurants to eat. According to Kurvinen, these results have not been reflected in producer prices.

“I think this is an unfair situation. There is a need for change in one way or another, either through the market or by changing legislation, ”Kurvinen said.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) said during the debate that the tax exemption for farm production buildings in the EU could move forward as a so-called Ukraine exception due to the war of aggression launched by Russia. Therefore, the tax relief could be implemented for this year.

“The matter will be resolved in the very next few days with the EU Commission,” Saarikko said.

According to Saarikko, the tax exemption for production buildings could mean a tax relief of thousands of euros for farms that have invested a lot.

“This is an act for those farms that have invested a lot in the future and need support,” Saarikko said.

Central Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers MTK said in April that trade and the food industry are renegotiating their agricultural price and supply agreements.

According to MTK, the opening of negotiations in the middle of the contract periods is exceptional.