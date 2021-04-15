Trade Lidl is removing gaming machines from its stores, but they still remain in S Group and K Group stores: “It is important that we do not act in a hurry”

“We see Lotto and gaming machines as part of a broader service package that our customers expect,” says Teemu Naumanen, Chief Operating Officer of K-Market. The importance of machines is great, especially in small shops.

15.4. 14:05

Finland The grocery trade giants S-Group and K-Group plan to keep their gaming machines in their stores in the future as well. Lidl said on Thursday it would remove slot machines during the summer their stores.

“Lidl made its own decision, but we don’t have a similar plan at the moment. Of course, we are constantly monitoring the situation, ”says K-Market’s Chief Operating Officer Teemu Naumanen To HS.

“We see Lotto and gaming machines as part of the broader service package that our customers expect.”

According to the latest figures, the S Group’s market share of Finnish retail is 46 per cent, the K Group’s almost 37 per cent and Lidl’s corresponding share 9.5 per cent. The impact of Lidl’s decision on the reduction in the number of slot machines is therefore likely to be quite small.

Neither The S Group does not intend to give up machines in its stores. SOK’s field director Arttu Laine emphasizes in its e – mail to HS that the number of machines has already been reduced considerably. The number of machines in the K-Group’s stores has also been reduced by 40 per cent.

“Last year, Veikkaus removed 40 percent of its decentralized gaming machines. 1,500 gaming machines (or about half) have been removed from the S Group’s own locations. Most gaming machines have been deducted from large retail units, ”Laine writes.

In 2019, Veikkaus had 18,500 gaming machines, now less than 10,500. At the beginning of this year, Veikkaus introduced mandatory identification in its gaming machines. According to the company, identification takes place with a Veikkaus card, telephone or a payment card combined with Veikkaus’ preferred customer. In the future, players can also prevent themselves from playing.

“We believe that the reform will have an impact on the disadvantages of gaming, but it is still impossible to assess how they will affect because of the corona,” Naumanen says.

The wave calls for “thoughtful action that can be well prepared for its effects”.

“It is good to remember that the funds directed by Veikkaus are important for many organizations and that is why it is important that we do not act in a hurry. Veikkaus’ revenues have an impact on numerous actors in the social and health sectors, as well as science, art and sports organizations, ”Laine writes.

“As a domestic trading group, we do not want to be the one who, through sudden decisions, undermines their ability to operate, especially in this Korona era, when there is an urgent need for services provided by the third sector.”

Lidl said that the divestment of the gaming machines will cause it millions of euros in Veikkaus commission losses a year. Veikkaus pays all operators who keep Veikkaus’ gaming machines on their premises commissions of approximately EUR 40 million per year.

Naumanen does not assess what sums are being talked about in the Commission in the case of the K-Group, but he admits that the importance of gaming machines is significant, especially in small shops.

“We operate a merchant-entrepreneur business model, and especially in small stores, such services play a role in the profitability of the business.”