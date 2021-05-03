Trade Kesko starts co-operation negotiations in the automotive industry, with a reduction of up to 280 people

The negotiations cover the entire staff working in Kesko’s car business

Trading group Kesko says that it will start co-operation negotiations in the automotive industry. The negotiations cover personnel working on Kesko’s entire car business, approximately 1,360 people.

Kesko estimates that the number of jobs available will decrease by a maximum of 280 person-years over the next year and a half. About half of this is estimated to decrease during the current year.